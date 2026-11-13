Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Disney may have two new Descendants movies in the works. A new rumor points to two very different stories, including one that could bring a Hunger Games-style competition to the franchise.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, both movies are reportedly in early stages. On X, the insider wrote, “Two NEW mainline Descendants Movies are in development by Gary Marsh.”

Neither film has been officially announced by Disney. However, the reported plans suggest the franchise could explore new stories while continuing an existing one.

The two projects could also take the franchise in different directions. One would reportedly continue the story of familiar characters and address the consequences of their earlier actions. The other could introduce a new generation of characters from another popular Disney franchise.

Two very different stories could shape the future of Descendants

Sharing further details about the rumored projects, the scooper wrote, “One is the final chapter of The Pocketwatch story, now following Pink of Hearts stopping villains who were created in result of Red and Chloe’s time travel. While the other one is a soft revival focusing on Elsa’s Son, and Anna’s Daughter (FROZEN) competing in a Hunger Games-Esque Tournament.”

The first project would continue the storyline established in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Released in 2024, the film followed Red and Chloe on a time-travel adventure. Its 2026 sequel, Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, explored the fallout of their actions and introduced Pink, Red’s younger sister. The rumored third installment would further expand this storyline.

The second project could bring a fresh starting point for the franchise. Its reported focus on Elsa’s son and Anna’s daughter would connect the story to Frozen. The tournament concept would also bring a different kind of competition to the Descendants world. However, the report does not reveal how the characters would enter the tournament or what they would compete for.

Gary Marsh also returned as an executive producer for Wicked Wonderland. However, Disney has yet to confirm either the rumored movie or its reported storyline. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement before considering these projects part of the franchise’s future.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

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