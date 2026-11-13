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Allegations about Jensen Huang’s reported affairs with a fellow executive and a Chinese spy have sparked questions about his close ties to President Donald Trump. Critics are questioning whether Trump overlooked the claims because Huang has financially supported some of his favored projects, including the White House ballroom. Nvidia pledged $25 million toward the $330 million project, making the tech giant one of its biggest contributors.

Sen. Chuck Schumer also weighed in, criticizing Trump’s ties to Nvidia’s longtime CEO in a post on X. He wrote, “Trump was briefed over A YEAR AGO on Nvidia’s CEO having an affair with a Chinese spy. He did nothing about it. Instead, Trump took him to Beijing, took his advice to give China access to our AI chips, & accepted a $25M donation from Nvidia. We need answers immediately on Trump’s failure to protect our national security.”

Huang stepped down from his position as CEO, president, and board member on November 12. His departure follows reports of two extramarital relationships, including one with a Chinese tech executive, Alice Huang. As previously reported, the individual was allegedly recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to spy on him and obtain information about Nvidia’s AI chips.

On November 8, Trump defended the Nvidia CEO, describing Huang as an “honorable guy.” He said, “I just know he’s a fine person, but you never know what is going on. I’m sure. I hope everything’s fine. He’s done such an incredible job, and so I would certainly hope he’s a fine person, in my opinion.”

Huang, 63, is expected to appear before Congress for testimony in the coming weeks. However, it remains unclear whether the controversy surrounding him could also result in criminal proceedings or civil litigation.

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