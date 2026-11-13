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Robert Pattinson’s reported James Bond deal is drawing fresh attention to the casting race. The actor is among five names reportedly considered for the next 007 film. New details suggest he may have negotiated terms that set him apart from the other contenders. However, Amazon MGM Studios has not announced its choice.

Robert Pattinson reportedly negotiates three-film Bond deal and higher salary

Matthew Belloni shared the details in a report for Puck News, citing sources familiar with the negotiations. All five actors reportedly signed test deals covering Bond 26, with the studio securing options for future films if they were selected for the role. Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor agreed to a four-film commitment, according to the report. Pattinson, however, negotiated a deal covering three films.

The report also says Pattinson secured “a whole lot more money than the others,” a difference Belloni attributed to his established stardom. His proposed salary was reportedly higher than the amounts offered to the other contenders. The terms suggest the studio may be willing to spend more to land a well-known actor. Still, the reported deal does not confirm that Pattinson has won the part.

Belloni also noted that Pattinson’s negotiations proved difficult to complete. Two sources familiar with the process told him that some people involved wondered why the filmmakers would keep working through the deal if they did not truly want the actor. That detail has added to speculation that Pattinson could be a leading choice. The report does not detail the contract terms negotiated by Nicholas Hoult and Callum Turner.

Pattinson has worked with director Denis Villeneuve on the upcoming Dune: Part Three. His other major credits include the Twilight movies and The Batman. Those projects have helped establish his profile with audiences worldwide. Even so, the studio has yet to reveal who will play 007 in Bond 26. For now, Pattinson’s reported deal offers a glimpse into the casting process, rather than a definitive answer.

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