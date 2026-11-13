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Ashley Quai and Britani Bateman have both appeared on Season 7 of the popular reality TV show The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. However, the two stars share a strained relationship. Now, a recent report reveals that Quai has questioned why Bateman is even there.

Ashley Quai questions Britani Bateman’s relevance

The reality TV star recently appeared for an interview with Virtual Reali-Tea, where she discussed several personal and professional topics. During the conversation, the discussion also turned to RHOSLC, prompting Quai to question Bateman’s relevance to the show.

Ashley said, “Is [Britani] even relevant? She hasn’t been on for how many episodes? Does anyone care? I don’t care about her.”

“I think she’s a tw*t. I stand by it. She was a tw*t from the get-go. From the beginning,” she added.

Ashley did not stop there. She also highlighted her biggest issue with Britani and recalled an incident involving the reality star that left a bad impression on her. She said, “Any person that’s going to come on a television show admitting that they’re a horrible mother says it all for me.”

Quai even declared that Bateman is ready to “Dig up my stuff. You’ll see my lot costs more than most of your homes. So, you want to play? Let’s f*cking play.”

For context, the two stars had their first on-camera argument early in Season 7. Britani claimed that Ashley had told others she disliked their co-star Meredith Marks.

However, Ashley strongly denied the accusation and called it completely false. The two also clashed over other incidents. In Episode 7 of Season 7, Britani investigated co-stars Bronwyn and Angie’s property and personal lives. Ashley criticized her behavior, calling it “creepy.”

Some reports also claim that Quai is actually a close friend of Bateman’s ex-husband. The two reportedly clashed in an unaired episode, during which Quai appeared to side with Bateman’s ex-husband in their dispute and made critical remarks about TV star’s parenting as a stepmother.

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