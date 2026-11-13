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Zohran Mamdani has announced a video game development competition for young New Yorkers ahead of the highly anticipated GTA 6 release. The initiative aims to help aspiring developers create games and explore careers in New York City’s gaming industry.

Zohran Mamdani launches NYC Game Jam

The two-day NYC Game Jam will begin on Saturday, November 14. Participants will create games based on the inaugural theme, “Get There Already,” focusing on transportation and navigating urban environments.

Unlike the Grand Theft Auto franchise, the competition requires participants to create family-friendly games without violence, weapons, or illegal activities.

As per Variety, the announcement comes ahead of the November 19 release of GTA 6, developed by Rockstar Games.

Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, maintain their headquarters in New York City.

The competition is separate from Rockstar’s upcoming title and focuses on encouraging young developers to explore careers in game design.

A panel of gaming industry professionals will evaluate the submissions and select three finalists.

The winning team will receive $3,000, while the second- and third-place teams will earn $1,500 and $500, respectively. Team members will split their winnings, and Mamdani is expected to announce the results on social media after the competition.

The event will also feature a career fair where participants can connect with gaming studios, explore job openings, and receive mentorship.

The Mayor’s Office, the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) will support the event.

According to MOME, New York City’s gaming industry supports approximately 7,900 jobs across 380 companies.

The sector also generates an estimated $2.6 billion annually, with small and independent studios accounting for approximately 65% of the city’s gaming firms.

Mamdani emphasized the importance of helping aspiring developers build careers in New York City.

The city has also supported gaming education through the Gaming Pathways Program and a digital game design degree at City College of New York. NYCEDC operates the Game Design Future Lab in partnership with NYU Tandon.

The new competition aims to build on those efforts by connecting young participants with established developers and gaming studios.

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