Photo Credit: Bravo via YouTube

The Valley could see a cast shake-up in its upcoming fourth season, as Kristen Doute’s fiancé, Luke Broderick, will reportedly be absent. Meanwhile,Tom Sandoval‘s recent appearances with the cast have fueled rumors that he could join the show.

Luke Broderick’s absence and Tom Sandoval rumors emerge

The development comes amid recent controversy surrounding Luke’s Instagram stories about the COVID-19 vaccine. The post read, “No ‘vax’ for HIV after 40 years of research … No vax for cancer after more than 100 years of research … No vax for the common cold … and yet a virus mysteriously appears [and] within 12 months a ‘vax’ is found by four pharma companies all within [one] week [and] we are mandated to take it.”

He also allegedly took a swipe at Bravo in a leaked exchange. In the screenshot, he wrote, “Far more educated than the evil ones at Bravo ever showed. At least I’m not operating on assumptions and reacting with emotions!”

Speculation about Luke’s absence grew on November 11 after Bravo and Cocktails shared a post claiming that several cast members appeared at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport alongside a camera crew. The eyewitness identified Brittany, Lacy, Kristen, Jesse, Michelle, and Janet among those present. However, the insider added that they did not spot Luke.

The fan account later shared another update, clarifying that Luke’s reported absence from filming had nothing to do with speculation about a possible split from Kristen. The page stated, “Kristen & Luke are very much still together.” And further stated, “Luke isn’t filming this season; that’s why he hasn’t been spotted while they’re filming. Kristen will explain when she does promotions for The Valley!”

On the other hand, the speculation surrounding Tom’s possible appearance on The Valley isn’t entirely new. The Vanderpump Rules alum previously expressed interest in joining the cast. During a September interview with Us Weekly, he said, “I mean, I think I would be open to it.”

The post One ‘The Valley’ Star May Be Out as Tom Sandoval Sparks Buzz — Report appeared first on Mandatory.