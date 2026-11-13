(Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Tygaand Madelaine Petsch have reportedly ended their relationship after dating for more than a year. Multiple sources confirmed the split via People magazine. The reported breakup comes just two months after insiders said the couple was “really happy” and that the “Riverdale” star had been spending time with the rapper’s son, King Cairo.

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch reportedly break up after sources previously said they were ‘really happy’

According to People, the pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2025. Tyga and Madelaine Petsch were seen sitting courtside together at a Los Angeles Lakers game before making another public appearance at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party. The couple were photographed leaving the event together and appeared close throughout the evening.

Over the following months, the pair was spotted together on several occasions. Tyga and Petsch attended outings with friends, including her former “Riverdale” co-star Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin.

Most recently, the two were seen enjoying an affectionate date at Knott’s Scary Farm in California. Around the same time, a source said they were “really happy” and revealed that Petsch had been spending time with Tyga’s 13-year-old son, King Cairo, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Despite the public sightings, the couple never officially confirmed their romance. During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Petsch explained that she prefers to keep her relationships private after spending a decade in the spotlight. She also shared that consistency, kindness, communication, trust, and support are the qualities she values most in a partner.

Before dating Petsch, Tyga was romantically linked to Avril Lavigne. Meanwhile, Petsch previously dated actor and musician Travis Mills and music manager Anthony Li.

For now, neither star has publicly addressed the reported breakup, leaving the exact reason behind the split unknown.

The post Tyga & Madelaine Petsch Split After More Than A Year Of Dating — Source appeared first on Mandatory.