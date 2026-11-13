Credits: Paramount Pictures

The Friday the 13th franchise is returning with a new film after nearly two decades. The upcoming installment is set to return to its practical horror roots.

The highly anticipated Friday the 13th film will see the return of Jason Voorhees to the big screen. The movie will be produced by the Barsamians’ Horror Inc., with CatchLight Studios. The film promises to deliver practical horror kills that the previous films had showcased.

“Bringing an icon like Jason back to the screen requires dedication to craft and a deep respect for the fandom,” Jeanette Volturno, Co-Founder of CatchLight Studios, said in a statement. “We’re excited to collaborate with Steve and Robbie to create a practically-shot film that is relentless, cinematic and terrifying.”

Robbie Barsamian, the executive VP of Horror, Inc., added, “For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen. Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

Steve Miner is returning to direct the 13th Friday the 13th movie

Franchise veteran Steve Miner is returning to helm the new Friday the 13th film. The filmmaker had previously directed Friday the 13th Part II, the first film to hand Jason his machete. He then returned to direct Friday the 13th Part III, which introduced the character’s iconic hockey mask.

Miner will direct the upcoming 2027 installment from a script written by emerging screenwriter David Fliegel.

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner said. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

The new Friday the 13th film arrives in theaters in 2027.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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