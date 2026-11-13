Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Jason Voorhees will return to theaters in a new Friday the 13th movie. The upcoming horror film will mark the franchise’s 13th feature installment and arrive worldwide in 2027. It will bring back the hockey-masked killer after a long absence from the big screen, focusing on practical effects and the franchise’s signature slasher violence.

According to Deadline, Horror, Inc. announced the project on November 13, 2026, confirming Steve Miner as its director. His return is notable because he directed two films that helped define Jason as one of horror cinema’s most recognizable villains.

Steve Miner helped turn Jason Voorhees into a horror icon

Miner directed Friday the 13th Part II and III. The second film gave Jason his machete, while the third introduced his iconic hockey mask, choices that defined the character for decades. Miner recently discussed the lasting impact of the hockey mask and how its introduction changed the character’s image. He said, “When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie.”

However, the filmmaker didn’t anticipate how popular the design would become, admitting, “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films.” Miner also shared his enthusiasm about returning to the series, saying, “I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

Robbie Barsamian, Executive Vice President of Horror, Inc., also emphasized the director’s importance to the franchise. He said, “For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen.” Barsamian said the independent model would give the team creative control while honoring the franchise’s legacy.

The Barsamian family is financing and producing the new film, with CatchLight Studios as its production partner. David Fliegel wrote the screenplay, and Cineverse secured North American distribution rights, including theatrical release.

The new film will also expand the Jason Universe, which includes the TV series Crystal Lake, video game collaborations with Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Dead by Daylight, and various immersive experiences. The new film will continue the legacy of the 45-year-old horror franchise.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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