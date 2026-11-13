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Tupac Shakur’s murder case has taken another unexpected turn following a major legal development. The rapper’s convicted killer is still challenging his lengthy prison sentence. However, a sudden death has complicated his ongoing appeal.

Michael Sanft filed Keffe D’s appeal days before his death

Attorney Michael Sanft submitted a notice of appeal on October 30, 2026. He was seeking to overturn Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ murder conviction. Just days later, Sanft reportedly died at his Las Vegas home.

According to court documents obtained by OK!, Sanft was 55. He had represented Davis throughout his high-profile murder trial. His death has raised questions about the future of the legal proceedings.

The October 30 filing was submitted to Clark County District Court. It formally initiated Davis’ challenge to his October 19 judgment of conviction.

However, the attorney did not live to oversee the next stage. The Nevada Supreme Court docketed the appeal on November 9. This happened three days after the Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Sanft’s death.

His cause and manner of death have not been publicly established. Meanwhile, the court has already established deadlines for Davis’ appeal. A November 9 order outlined several requirements for the defense.

Davis’ legal team must submit a transcript request within 14 days. The court also requires a docketing statement within 21 days. The opening appellate brief and appendix must be filed within 120 days.

Sanft’s death has complicated those requirements. According to FOX5 Las Vegas, the court had not received formal notification. It would allow Davis additional time to secure new legal representation.

Davis was convicted of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon. The conviction concerned his involvement in Tupac Shakur’s September 1996 killing. He received a sentence of 40 years to life in prison.

The rapper was shot near the Las Vegas Strip while riding in a vehicle. He died six days later, aged 25. Davis remained the only person criminally charged in connection with the killing.

For now, Davis’ conviction and sentence remain in effect. Whether another attorney will continue Sanft’s legal strategy remains uncertain.

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