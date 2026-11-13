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TheDrake and Rihannasong “Take Care” may disappear from future concert setlists. The rapper recently sang along to the 2011 hit during a livestream before suggesting fans might never hear him perform it again.

The surprising remark comes as Drake prepares for a potential 2027 world tour. However, he hasn’t confirmed whether he plans to retire the collaboration permanently.

Drake hints at the end of “Take Care” performances

According to EntertainmentNow, Drake made the comment during a recent Kick livestream with streamer Trainwreckstv. The host played “Take Care,” prompting the rapper to sing along to Rihanna’s part.

In a clip shared by XXL, Drake remarked, “This the only performance you’re getting of this song probably.” He then welcomed viewers to the stream and moved on.

His use of “probably” leaves room for another Take Care performance. The rapper didn’t formally announce the song’s retirement or explain his reasoning.

The 2011 collaboration remains one of Drake’s most recognizable hits. It peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the title track of his second studio album. The album later won Best Rap Album at the 2013 Grammys.

According to Complex, Drake hadn’t performed the track since 2017. The song followed the pair’s earlier collaboration, “What’s My Name?” They later reunited on “Work” and “Too Good” in 2016.

Interestingly, Drake has previously distanced himself from another Rihanna collaboration. During a February 2024 concert in Tampa, he declined to perform “Work” and encouraged the audience to sing instead.

Their musical history has also drawn attention because of rumors of a past romance. Meanwhile, Rihanna’s partner, A$AP Rocky, has publicly clashed with Drake.

Rocky previously appeared to target Drake through lyrics on his album Don’t Be Dumb. However, Drake hasn’t connected his latest performance decision to their disagreements.

The rapper has discussed plans to tour internationally in 2027, although he hasn’t announced dates or locations. For now, his comments suggest fans shouldn’t expect “Take Care” on the upcoming setlist.

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