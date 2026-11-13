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Chrisean Rock appeared to snap after Adam22 took a shot at her parenting during a Wild ’N Out showdown in Los Angeles. The rapper walked onstage and appeared to strike the podcast host twice after his joke crossed a line.

The tense moment unfolded at the Intuit Dome, where Adam represented the Los Angeles team. The exchange turned personal, bringing Chrisean’s son with ex-fiancé Blueface into the spotlight.

Chrisean Rock appears to punch Adam22 after he mocks her parenting at Wild ’N Out

TMZ reported that Justina Valentine first roasted Adam’s marriage to OnlyFans star Lena The Plug. Adam fired back when his turn came, telling Justina, “your BBL is embarrassing, but that’s nothing compared to Chrisean Rock’s parenting.”

Chrisean, who had pulled a hoodie over her face, then slowly approached Adam. She appeared to land two punches on the back of his head before walking away while looking at her phone. Blueface, who shares a son with Chrisean, served as captain of Adam’s team.

Adam posted a YouTube video showing himself icing what he called an “incredibly swollen” jaw. He told viewers, “I was attacked brutally early tonight,” and said he considered filing a police report. He claimed a security guard asked him to leave the stage, saying, “We just want to make sure that nothing bad goes down.”

The host said Chrisean had shot him dirty looks before the joke. He believed his past criticism of her parenting had already made tensions run high. Adam alleged that Chrisean turned her attention toward Lena after the altercation. The incident reportedly left his wife “freaked out.”

Lena and Adam had recently reconciled after a separation, adding another layer to the onstage moment. Adam stressed that the injury could affect his livelihood. “At the end of the day, this affects my work,” he said. Chrisean, who also boxed, had yet to publicly address the confrontation. The Wild ’N Out fight left viewers with a messy clash that went well beyond the usual roast.

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