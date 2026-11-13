Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

Russell Brand thanked Elon Musk after Meta removed his Instagram and Facebook accounts following his conviction. The comedian’s X account remained active, giving him another platform to address the controversy.

The move sparked fresh debate about Brand’s online presence, while supporters rallied around a petition. His representatives also shared a message urging followers to stay tuned.

Russell Brand praises Elon Musk after ban

Brand’s X account shared a screenshot of Meta’s deactivation notice on Wednesday, November 11. The message cited community standards and confirmed the suspension. The post then took a pointed swipe at the company while praising its rival platform.

“There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta. Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned,” the account wrote. Brand’s X profile still had more than 10 million followers. The New York Times reported that Meta’s policies prohibit accounts belonging to, or operated for, convicted sex offenders. Musk, meanwhile, had publicly questioned aspects of Brand’s trial and the UK justice system. YouTube and Rumble also continued hosting archives of his videos.

The following day, someone posted a Change.org petition titled “Free Russell Brand.” The anonymous organizer called for supporters to protect his right to appeal and respect due process. The petition acknowledged the seriousness of the offences and the rights of those involved. It also noted that Brand denied the charges. By Thursday, November 12, the campaign had collected more than 16,000 signatures.

The developments followed Brand’s conviction at Southwark Crown Court. The BBC and Deadline reported that the court found him guilty of one rape count and three sexual assault counts involving four women. The offences dated between 2004 and 2009. On Monday, November 9, he received a sentence of 10 years and six months.

Brand’s personal life also returned to public discussion. He married Laura Brand, formerly Gallacher, in 2017, and they share three daughters. She attended court and intended to support him, his lawyer Ian Winter KC told the judge. The Daily Mail quoted Winter describing her “total devastation” and the family’s struggle to explain the situation to their children.

Brand’s former marriage to Katy Perry also resurfaced. They married in October 2010 and separated in December 2011. Perry told Vogue in June 2013 that Brand struggled with her success and described his behaviour as “very controlling.”

The post Russell Brand Thanks Elon Musk After Instagram Gets Axed appeared first on Mandatory.