Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Trigger Warning: This article includes discussion of alleged sexual assault, with details.

Katy Perry made her first reported public appearance since Russell Brand’s sentencing, with boyfriend Justin Trudeau. Her outing comes after the 51-year-old comedian received a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence for rape and sexual assault.

Katy and Justin stepped out for a romantic dinner date on November 11. The pair were photographed holding hands while leaving E. Baldi in Beverly Hills, as reported by Page Six.

Katy kept her look casual yet chic. She paired an off-the-shoulder black top with blue jeans and black heeled ankle boots. The singer added a black purse and a black-and-gold belt to complete her look, styling her hair in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, the former Canadian prime minister chose a navy blue sweater with jeans and black shoes for the outing. The two seemed to enjoy their evening together as they headed to a waiting vehicle.

The outing comes days after Russell Brand received his prison sentence on November 9. Brand was married to Katy from 2010 to 2011 before their relationship ended. A jury at Southwark Crown Court found the comedian guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others following a four-week trial.

As previously reported, the allegations concerned incidents spanning 2004 to 2009. The charges included grabbing a woman’s breasts at a Soho party in 2004 and sexually assaulting another woman at Choice FM in 2004 or 2005. He was also convicted of raping a woman at his Hampstead home in 2009 and sexually assaulting another woman during a Channel 4 production that year.

Brand’s legal team reportedly stopped prosecutors from bringing up his marriage to Perry during the trial. But, the singer’s past comments about her ex-husband have resurfaced. In her 2013 Vogue interview, she opened up about her relationship with Brand and described his behavior as “very controlling.” The singer also recalled how Brand informed her of his decision to divorce her through a text message on December 31, 2011, just over a year after their wedding.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

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