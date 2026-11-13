Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian recently shared several images of herself with her followers on Instagram. The SKIMS founder set social media alight this week with beachside photos showing her in a crochet dress. The snaps appeared to be from her October 2026 birthday trip to the Philippines, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian posts new batch of beach photos

Kim Kardashian recently shared a new batch of beach photos on Instagram. The images show her barefoot on white sand with turquoise water and a cloudy sky behind her. The reality TV star can be seen walking along the shoreline and posing for the camera.

The carousel alternates between intimate, close-up selfies that show off her crochet dress’s open construction in fine detail. It then opens out to a full-body shot of Kardashian looking toward the camera along the shoreline.

The head-turning look came from Mark Fast’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. It is a sea-green, high-neck crochet mini dress built almost entirely from strings and cutouts. Instead of traditional fabric panels, the design uses an intricate network of knitted strands. Oversized geometric cutouts run across the chest, ribcage, waist, and sides. Together, the open construction creates an almost web-like effect that is both delicate and striking.

Furthermore, a high turtleneck collar extends into interconnected strings across the chest, keeping the upper half of the look light, airy, and deliberately revealing. The bottom then transitions into a tiny, fitted miniskirt with a denser knit. It barely reaches the upper thighs, offering a touch more coverage while keeping the silhouette short and bold.

The 46-year-old completed the racy look with matching thick crochet cuff bracelets. Her long dark hair was left loose, while her makeup stayed soft, mauvy, and sun-kissed for an easy beach finish.

Fans could not stop gushing on Instagram, with one calling Kim Kardashian a “Sea Goddess.” One fan wrote, “OH MY GOSH MOTHER!!!! IM LIVING FOR THIS!!!!” Another comment read, “Kimberlina is the baddie blueprint.” Another fan commented simply, “KIM…we need to breathe babe.”

The post Kim Kardashian Brings the Heat to the Beach in Revealing Crochet Dress Photos appeared first on Mandatory.