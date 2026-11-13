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Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract with NBC News amid the ongoing search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. The agreement secures her future on Today after more than a decade with the network.

Savannah Guthrie reportedly extends NBC News contract after over a decade at the network

According to People, the renewal was confirmed on November 12. A source described Guthrie as “the glue that keeps the show together.”

Page Six previously reported that her contract was due to expire at the end of 2026. NBC executives had reportedly been awaiting her decision about whether to remain with the network.

Guthrie joined NBC in 2011 and became a co-anchor of Today in 2012. She currently co-hosts the program alongside Craig Melvin, following Hoda Kotb’s departure in 2025.

The renewal comes during a difficult period in Guthrie’s personal life. Her mother, Nancy, was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31, 2026, and reported missing the following day. Investigators have yet to publicly identify a suspect.

Guthrie took a six-week break before she returned to Today on April 6. In June, she opened up about the emotional toll of her mother’s disappearance while balancing her hosting duties. “I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home,” she told viewers.

Guthrie previously urged the public to share any information that might help investigators. On November 1, she also shared a drawing by her 12-year-old daughter, Vale. The artwork included the message, “I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.”

Reflecting on her family’s ongoing anguish, Guthrie wrote, “The world goes on, things appear ‘normal’ — as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids — but it’s not and it never will be.”

The Guthrie family has also offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy’s recovery. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate her disappearance.

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