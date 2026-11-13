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Jimmy Kimmel believes Donald Trump is losing his touch when it comes to his familiar political attacks. The late-night host mocked the president’s latest Truth Social posts, suggesting his repeated arguments no longer carry the same impact.

During Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, Kimmel questioned Trump’s approach to criticizing Democrats. He also joked that the president seemed to be running out of fresh material.

Why Jimmy Kimmel thinks Donald Trump’s familiar attacks are losing their impact

According to HuffPost, Kimmel addressed Trump’s Nov. 12 posting spree during Thursday’s show. The president began sharing political complaints on Truth Social around 5:50 a.m.

In an early-morning post, Trump accused Democrats of repeatedly calling his administration corrupt. He also described Democratic leaders as “corrupt and evil” while defending his own record.

Kimmel responded with sarcasm, pretending to be shocked by the accusations against Trump. He then turned his attention to the president’s criticism of Senate Republicans.

Trump had urged lawmakers to eliminate the filibuster, arguing that it prevented Republicans from advancing legislation. Kimmel jokingly agreed before suggesting that Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell should return to Kentucky.

However, Trump’s renewed warnings about migrant caravans drew Kimmel’s sharpest reaction. The president claimed that large groups of migrants were heading through Mexico toward the U.S. border.

“He’s lost his mojo. He’s repeating himself,” Kimmel remarked. He also mocked Trump’s recurring references to ballrooms and Democrats, comparing his rhetoric to advertisements featuring former football star Joe Namath.

The comments marked another exchange in their long-running feud. Trump previously called Kimmel a “loser” and “crooked” after the comedian criticized attendance at one of his rallies.

Kimmel has also mocked Trump’s frequent social media activity, including his use of AI-generated images. More recently, he urged Trump to resign while discussing the Republican Party’s midterm election losses.

This time, Kimmel’s criticism focused on repetition. He suggested that Trump’s familiar complaints were losing their impact, although he offered no audience data to support that assessment.

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