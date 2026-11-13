Photo Credit: jenniferlaffleck via Instagram

JenandZac Affleck’s marriage ended in divorce, but their relationship hasn’t settled into a clean break. The former couple stayed in contact while focusing on their children. Jen filed for divorce on Nov. 3 after seven years of marriage. Yet their co-parenting arrangement and differing predictions about reconciliation suggested their story might not be over.

Jen Affleck and ex Zac Affleck’s reconciliation wouldn’t be surprising, claims source

Page Six reported that the exes continued speaking daily and were co-parenting well. “They’re still talking every day and co-parenting really well,” a source told the outlet. “The kids are the number-one priority right now.” One insider wouldn’t be surprised if they reunited, although another source wasn’t convinced.

The former couple, 27 and 30, shared three children: Nora, 5, Lucas, 3, and Penelope, 1. Jen was also pregnant with their fourth child and reportedly due any day. Earlier this year, they moved from Utah to Orange County, California, for Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.”

In the show’s fourth episode, Jen discussed their separation and said she suspected Zac was hiding something. She later learned he had withdrawn $100,000 from their joint account to invest in Bitcoin. Jen recalled Zac admitting, “I f–ked up.” He reportedly explained, “You wanted to separate so I didn’t tell you because I knew if you found out you would divorce me.” Jen replied, “Yeah, I’m done. I’m divorcing you.”

Their troubles had surfaced before the filing. Jen, a “Dancing with the Stars” season 34 alum, shared a video in which Zac criticized her post-pregnancy body. She also said he was “never my biggest supporter.” Zac later apologized on TikTok, saying, “I was supposed to protect your heart, and I failed.” He acknowledged his immaturity and the hurt he caused.

On Nov. 11, Zac took their oldest daughter to Disneyland. A source said he was “trying to be a good dad and maintain normalcy for the kids.” Zac later posted that he accepted responsibility, called his actions unacceptable, and regretted hurting Jen. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” streams on Hulu.

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