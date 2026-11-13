Photo Credit: haileybieber via Instagram

Justin Bieber’s son JackBluesis already showing an interest in music. Hailey Bieber recently shared a sweet video of their 2-year-old playing a keyboard, giving followers another glimpse into the family’s life.

The Rhode founder posted the clip on Instagram Stories on November 12. Her adorable caption also hinted at Jack’s growing fascination with musical instruments.

Justin Bieber’s son Jack Blues plays the keyboard at age 2

According to People, Hailey Bieber shared a video of Jack Blues pressing a key on a keyboard. The toddler wore a fluffy pink matching outfit and a colorful knitted hat. “Blues loves the keys,” the 29-year-old wrote over the clip.

The brief video offered a playful look at Jack exploring music. And given his father’s successful singing career, the moment carried an especially sweet connection.

This isn’t Jack’s first experience with musical instruments. In June, Justin shared a photo of himself sitting at a piano with his son on his lap. Hailey also celebrated Father’s Day with a picture highlighting the striking resemblance between the two.

Jack has also spent time in his father’s recording studio. He even appeared alongside his parents in Justin’s “Yukon” music video, which accompanied his 2025 album SWAG. The family has shared several musical moments over the past year. During Justin’s Coachella performances in April 2026, Hailey offered behind-the-scenes glimpses of Jack supporting his dad.

One video showed the toddler watching rehearsals with his mother. Another captured him raising his hands and copying Hailey’s dance moves. Jack even sported a temporary “Bieberchella” tattoo for the occasion.

The couple also enjoys sharing quieter family moments. Justin previously posted photos of a car ride with Jack, offering another glimpse of their father-son bond.

Despite sharing occasional updates, Justin and Hailey remain careful about their son’s privacy. They have avoided publicly showing his face, allowing him to grow up away from constant attention.

For now, Jack’s latest keyboard moment is simply another sweet family memory. Whether he eventually follows his father’s musical path remains to be seen.

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