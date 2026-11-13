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Kate Middleton surprised listeners by speaking Welsh in a special radio message. The Princess of Wales recorded the greeting for broadcaster Owain Wyn Evans, who was undertaking a charity cycling challenge.

The 44-year-old royal sent the voice note to encourage Evans as he cycled across the United Kingdom. Her message also highlighted her efforts to embrace Welsh culture.

Kate Middleton speaks in Welsh language on a radio show

The surprise unfolded on BBC Radio 2’s The Sara Cox Breakfast Show on Friday, November 13. Host Sara Cox teased the royal message, telling Evans, “I’ve got quite a royal surprise for you.”

She introduced the sender as “a fantastic woman by the name of Catherine, but we all know her as the Princess of Wales.” Cox added, “The Princess of Wales has got a message for you. Not only that, she’s doing it in your mother tongue.”

Kate delivered her message entirely in Welsh: “Bore da Owain. Mae’n Catherine. Rwyt ti’n gwneud mor dda. Dalia ati. Rwy’n dymuno’r gorau i ti gyd.”

Translated into English, the message read, “Hi Owain, it’s Catherine, you’re doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!”

Evans reacted with, “Oh my gosh!” He translated the message for listeners and praised the Princess of Wales’ pronunciation. “Yeah, it was perfect! She’s doing great!” he said, adding, “Thank you, Your Highness.”

The message encouraged Evans on the final day of his BBC Children in Need fundraiser. He was completing a five-day, nearly 400-mile cycling challenge across all four nations of the United Kingdom.

Kate’s message also brought attention to William’s attempts to learn Welsh. During a 2022 visit to Swansea, Reverend Steven Bunting revealed that the Prince of Wales had discussed learning the language. William had picked up Welsh words including “paned,” meaning a cup of tea, and “bara brith,” a traditional Welsh tea bread.

During a later visit to Powys, the couple met a group of Welsh learners at Gallery Café. Kate joked, “So you’re going to test us on our Welsh?”

When a woman praised William’s progress, Kate replied, “Yes. I know. He’s very smart.” Her latest radio message further highlighted the couple’s connection to Wales.

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