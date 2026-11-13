Photo Credit: @djkhaled / Instagram

DJ Khaled has opened up about his weight loss journey, revealing that he has lost approximately 90 pounds. The music producer also shared how a troubling moment during a performance motivated him to prioritize his health.

The 50-year-old credits lifestyle changes, regular exercise, and medication for his transformation. He also explained how his family inspired him to make lasting changes.

DJ Khaled shows major transformation after weight loss

According to Us Weekly, Khaled discussed his transformation in a November 12 interview with People. He recalled an uncomfortable moment during a concert in October 2025.

The producer explained that he struggled to stand after kneeling during his performance. His friends later expressed concern about his breathing, prompting him to reconsider his health.

Khaled, who previously weighed between 295 and 300 pounds, now weighs between 200 and 212 pounds. He also revealed that he started taking the prescription GLP-1 medication Wegovy after consulting his doctor.

“The motivation was there, the inspiration was there, working out and trying to eat better, but I needed help,” he explained.

The producer also credits his family, particularly his two sons, Asahd and Aalam, for motivating his decision. He said becoming healthier would allow him to remain active and present in their lives.

Khaled has also embraced golf as an important part of his fitness routine. He frequently walks the entire course instead of using a golf cart, and his daily activity now regularly exceeds 10,000 steps.

The musician also discussed his progress in an E! News interview. He highlighted changes to his eating habits and consistent physical activity.

On November 12, Novo Nordisk announced a partnership with Khaled. In the announcement, he reported losing 75 pounds over the past year while taking Wegovy. The approximately 90-pound figure reflects the broader weight loss he described in his interview.

Khaled says he now has more energy and motivation. He also hopes to reach 200 pounds while maintaining his current routine.

His latest revelations offer fans insight into the lifestyle changes behind his reported transformation.

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