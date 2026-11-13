Photo Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle has received support from her friend Misan Harriman amid scrutiny surrounding her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. The photographer criticized media coverage of the criminal case and urged news outlets to leave Meghan alone.

Meghan Markle’s friend Misan Harriman calls out ‘madness’ in news coverage of her estranged father

Harriman took to X to criticize media coverage of Thomas Markle’s case, particularly the decision to feature his daughter’s photograph. He shared screenshots originally posted by the Instagram account Black British Culture. The images showed that the Associated Press had used Meghan’s photograph in its reporting on her father’s case.

The screenshots showed that the AP had replaced Meghan’s photograph with Thomas’s mugshot. The report concerned a judge’s decision to return the 82-year-old to custody after he allegedly removed his electronic monitoring device while awaiting trial.

Alongside the screenshots, Harriman wrote on X:

“My God, leave her alone!

Thanks for everyone who called this madness out!”

Harriman’s post comes amid heightened scrutiny following Thomas’s arrest. He faces a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly discovered suspected abuse material at his father’s home in the Philippines and alerted authorities. Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations, and the case remains ongoing.

Meghan previously expressed distress over the allegations and concern for children who may have been harmed. “My sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she said.

Harriman is a longtime friend and collaborator who has captured several milestones in Meghan and Harry’s lives. He photographed the couple for their second pregnancy announcement in 2021. He also photographed Princess Lilibet during her first birthday celebration.

Meghan previously praised his work, saying he had captured “many meaningful milestones” for her and her family. Harriman also played a role in bringing the couple together by introducing Meghan to a mutual friend who later connected her with Harry. He has expressed gratitude for the small part he played in their relationship.

The post ‘Leave Her Alone:’ Meghan Markle’s Friend Defends Her Amid Dad’s Scandal appeared first on Mandatory.