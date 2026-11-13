Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

A 2025 action thriller movie led by Mel Gibson has found popularity on streaming. It has propelled the movie to the No. 1 position on the Prime Video charts.

Mel Gibson’s Hunting Season is dominating on Prime Video

Hunting Season now occupies the top spot on Prime Video movie charts, according to FlixPatrol.

The other entries on the list are Total Recall, Elf, Dark Nature, Apocalypse Z: New World, Hungry, The Internship, Drive – The Pretenders, Hellfire, and Forget Me Never. The movie also tops the overall list as of November 12, beating TV shows like The Terminal List, Campus Drivers, The Greatest, Carrie, Neagley, Off Campus, and Reacher.

Notably, the data from FlixPatrol isn’t necessarily complete, but it does give a broader picture.

RJ Collins directed Hunting Season based on a screenplay by Adam Hampton. Gibson plays Bowdrie “Bow,” a man living a remote life in the Oklahoma wilderness with his daughter, Sofia Hublitz’s Tag. After Bow and Tag rescue a mysterious, injured woman from a river, they find themselves in the crosshairs of “a deadly web of violence and revenge,” which forces them “to confront a brutal criminal to survive.” The cast also includes Shelley Hennig as January, Jordi Mollà as Alejandro, and Scarlet Rose Stallone as Lizzie.

Hunting Season debuted in US theaters on December 5, 2025, and currently has a 53% approval rating on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes, denoting mixed responses from critics. Julian Roman of MovieWeb was one of the critics who gave the film a positive review.

“Those looking for gotcha moments, big reveals, or wanton carnage will be disappointed in this simple but effective action thriller,” Roman shared. “Hunting Season never deviates from its path: This is a story about a compassionate father and daughter who can kick major ass when needed. They’re likable from the start, and this reviewer wouldn’t mind a sequel.”

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