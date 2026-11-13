Photo Credit: NBC

Chicago Firebrought an emotional twist this week as the latest episode explores Violet Mikami’s complicated family history. Her estranged mother suddenly returns with shocking news, and their reunion doesn’t go as expected.

Chicago Fire Hits Violet With a Devastating Revelation About Her Mother

Chicago Fire Season 15 Episode 6, titled “Over the Edge,” explores Violet Mikami’s past and introduces her mother, Margaret Mikami. Meanwhile, she continues navigating her complicated relationship with Jacob, as the former classmates are also working together.

The pair are organizing a fundraiser together, and their Joint Duty Program supports underfunded firehouses. They even create a viral video for awareness, and their efforts eventually help them reach their goal. However, one unexpected donation changes everything for Violet.

While visiting Gaffney, Violet meets Nurse Kacy and learns someone made a major donation. The contribution pushes their fundraiser past its target. But the donor’s identity quickly changes her mood, as it turns out to be her mother, Margaret Mikami.

She immediately tells Chief Robinson to refuse it and later explains everything to Novak. Violet suspects her mother has hidden motives. She also reveals their complicated history together. During high school, Margaret attempted something shocking.

Violet discovered her mother’s Stanford bribery plan and withdrew her application. The incident contributed to her parents’ divorce. It also pushed her toward becoming a paramedic. Margaret eventually appears at the firehouse herself.

The reunion between them is far from welcoming. Margaret wants Violet to join her for dinner. However, Violet refuses and demands answers immediately. That’s when her mother reveals devastating personal news. Margaret has been diagnosed with ALS and the doctors believe she has a year or less to live.

Violet feels shaken but keeps the revelation private. Novak later finds an ALS article on her tablet. Violet admits feeling angry and uncertain about everything. The episode ends with Violet running into Jacob’s arms.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

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