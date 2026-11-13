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Angelina Jolie‘s relocation plans could finally bring an end to the actor’s long stay in Los Angeles. According to a new report, the Maleficent star has purchased an estate in Connecticut. This came after she sold her California home in September.

Angelina Jolie reportedly moving to Connecticut after Brad Pitt divorce

Page Six reported on Wednesday, November 11, that Angelina Jolie bought the property following the sale of her Los Angeles mansion in September. The 11,000-square-foot estate reportedly fetched $24.75 million. Jolie had initially listed the property for $29.85 million.

However, details about her new home remain unclear. The outlet reported that it could not establish the location of the Connecticut estate. Meanwhile, public property records in the state do not show a sale to Jolie or her company, Nouvel.

The reported move also comes months after Jolie’s youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turned 18 in July. The actor previously spoke about wanting to leave Los Angeles once her children reached adulthood.

During a 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie explained that her circumstances kept her in the city because of her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt. “As soon as (her children) are 18,” she said, she would “be able to leave.” Jolie also shared what she hoped her life would look like after leaving California. She said she planned to spend “a lot of time in Cambodia” and visit her family members wherever they lived around the world.

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016, but their divorce was not finalized until 2024. Their split involved years of legal disputes over property and custody arrangements. The former couple shares six children. Four of them have legally dropped Pitt from their surnames, according to reports this year.

While Jolie’s reported Connecticut purchase has not been confirmed through public property records, the move would align with her earlier comments about leaving Los Angeles once her children became adults.

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