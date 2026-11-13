Mormon Wives’ Aspyn Ovard Gets Honest About Jen Affleck’s Divorce: ‘Really Difficult’

Photo Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Aspyn Ovard has shared her thoughts on Jen Affleck recently filing for divorce. She also opened up about how her relationship with Affleck evolved throughout their journey on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. Ovard related to Jen’s current situation, having decided to end her relationship with her own partner, Zac, while pregnant with her fourth child.

Why Aspyn Ovard understands Jen Affleck’s marriage struggles

In a conversation with Variety, Aspyn Ovard described Jen Affleck as a “brave” individual. Ovard lauded Jen for taking the tough step of parting ways with her partner while she was pregnant. “I mean, I technically filed right after I had my baby, but I was going through all of it while pregnant. I just feel for Jen so much, and relate to her so much,” she added.

Ovard continued, “I remember how lonely it was going through my divorce, and I was going through so much else at the time too.” She described the feeling of navigating life on her own after the divorce as “unbearable agony.” Ovard revealed that she’s always willing to help Jen through such a difficult time. This is because she understands what it’s like to go through it alone. She added that she’s happy to be there for her and would be “honored” to do so.

Jen and Zac’s paths crossed in 2018 on a dating app called Mutual. They developed feelings for one another and began to date. The same year, they got engaged when Zac proposed to Jen at Top of the Rock in New York City. The following year, they officially tied the knot. At present, they are blessed with two daughters and a son, named Nora, Penelope, and Lucas, with a fourth one on the way.

In a conversation with PEOPLE in August, Jen opened up about challenges in her marriage as she suffered from prenatal depression during her current pregnancy. However, she credited Zac with taking care of the kids while she was dealing with this difficult time.

The post Mormon Wives’ Aspyn Ovard Gets Honest About Jen Affleck’s Divorce: ‘Really Difficult’ appeared first on Mandatory.