Kourtney Kardashian Is Ready To Embrace Another Baby if It’s Meant To Be

(Photo Credit: kourtneykardash / Instagram)

Kourtney Kardashian just opened up about the possibility of welcoming another baby, according to PEOPLE. On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the reality TV star and Lemme co-founder tells her sisters she would welcome being pregnant again. She feels it’s a “blessing.”

Kourtney Kardashian says it’d be a ‘blessing’ to get pregnant again and have another baby

Kourtney Kardashian brings up the topic while chatting with her sisters. She first asks Kylie Jenner, “Do you know every month I think I’m pregnant?” She quickly adds that she is not pregnant, and explains, “I consistently get my period again after breastfeeding.”

Later in the episode, Kourtney tells Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian that she thinks she is pregnant every month. When Khloé, host of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, asks if she would want to be pregnant, Kourtney says she would. “I mean, yeah I would be. It’s a blessing,” she explains.

Kourtney is already a busy mom in a blended family. She shares her youngest son, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Travis Barker. Before marrying the Blink-182 drummer, she welcomed three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Reign and Mason, and daughter Penelope.

The family has had plenty to celebrate lately. In November, Kourtney shared a peek at Rocky’s third birthday party on her Instagram Stories. A photo showed a cake with a gold number 3 on it. It appeared to be dinosaur-themed.

The most adorable part of the party was the guest list. Several of Rocky’s toys sat around the cake, including Mickey Mouse and Kermit the Frog stuffed animals and “Monsters, Inc.” figurines. Each one wore a green checkered birthday hat, doubling down on the cuteness. Meanwhile, colorful balloons floated above the table.

Kourtney also shared a series of photos from a family trip in August on Instagram. In one snap, her oldest son, Mason, was seen hiking up large rocks in Nike sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a backpack. Another sweet photo showed Barker holding little Rocky. There were also a few videos capturing the older kids wake surfing. Kourtney admitted in the caption that she’s a “Big family vacation girl.”

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