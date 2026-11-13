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Meghan Markle reportedly wants her husband Prince Harry to embrace a bigger political role. For those unversed, the Sussexes recently visited Brussels on November 10 for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial to honor children who lost their lives due to direct harm caused by social media.

The Duke of Sussex also delivered an impactful speech highlighting the dangers of social media to children. Now, as per a new report, Markle wants Harry to seize this opportunity to become a global superstar.

Sources describe Harry’s potential advocacy after Brussels

As per a report by Rob Shuter, Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry to take on a bigger political role. The “Suits” star reportedly believes her husband has the charisma, intelligence, as well as the profile and the platform to make an impact on world leaders. The Duchess allegedly wants the Duke of Sussex to adopt a more risk-taking attitude and take more leaps in his life.

Meghan reportedly believes that Harry’s latest appearance and speech in the Belgian capital could be a sign of things to come. His influence isn’t limited to charitable endeavors; rather, he wants governments to take adequate action.

A source explained: “Meghan wants Harry to think bigger. She doesn’t want him cutting ribbons and making speeches at charity events. She wants him influencing presidents, challenging politicians and becoming a global powerhouse.”

On the other hand, while Harry is delivering speeches about child safety, Meghan is facing intense media scrutiny over her father’s recent arrest.

Furthermore, the Duchess reportedly thinks the monarchy’s rules are ridiculous and cannot fathom why royals should not speak about political issues. Meghan allegedly believes Harry should challenge the institution that once ousted them.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eyeing Brussels as their next destination to stay, as per a new scoop by Rob Shuter. It is widely speculated that Harry and Meghan haven’t received the positive reception in the UK they were hoping for. The couple is reportedly considering moving to Belgium with their children in the future.

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