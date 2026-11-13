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Caroline Sunshine is standing by Donald Trump as questions about corruption put his administration under fresh pressure. The former Disney Channel actor defended the president during a Newsmax appearance, focusing on a legal contract connected to a presidential pardon and a wealthy businessman.

Caroline Sunshine discusses Alina Habba’s contract on Newsmax

Alina Habba’s business ties have landed in the spotlight after Concord Partners dropped her lucrative $50 million general counsel deal last week. The former Justice Department adviser had helped secure a presidential pardon for billionaire Julio Herrera Velutini, who has links to the firm, before joining its ranks. Trump later took issue with the apparent setup and called on the company to cut off her payments (via HuffPost).

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty asked Sunshine whether Trump needed to crack down on people exploiting their positions. She backed his response, saying he had acted quickly after learning about the situation. “He’s doing the right thing,” Sunshine told Finnerty, adding that the president had taken action once the matter was was “brought to his knowledge.”

Sunshine also dismissed concerns about other people inside the administration making improper deals. When Finnerty asked whether any “hangers-on” might still be involved in illegal side arrangements, she pointed to former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Sunshine said reports had raised corruption concerns involving Wiles and welcomed her resignation. She described the former official as the biggest example of someone no longer holding a position. “I think the biggest one is no longer in the job,” Sunshine said.

Her defense comes as corruption concerns have become a political headache for Republicans following their midterm losses. Sunshine previously appeared on Fox News to argue that Trump should not take the blame for the results. Instead, she faulted his staff’s messaging.

Trump’s personal fortune has also come under the microscope. During his second term, he has reportedly pocketed more than $1 billion from crypto businesses run alongside his sons. His investment moves have reportedly raised eyebrows too, as he purchased stakes in companies that later landed lucrative federal contracts.

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