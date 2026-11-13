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Prince William has revealed how Kate Middleton’s love of cold-water swimming has influenced his own interest in taking a dip. The Prince of Wales discussed this in the recent edition of Country Life magazine, where he served as a guest editor. He also gave an interview, sharing some rare insights into his personal life.

Prince William shares the wild hobby he has picked up from Kate Middleton

Prince William has opened up to Country Life magazine about his growing interest in cold-water swimming, an activity Kate Middleton has long enjoyed. For those unfamiliar, the Prince and Princess of Wales have both spoken about their love of swimming. However, the Prince of Wales previously described his wife’s deep interest in wild swimming as “crazy.”

The Princess of Wales previously revealed on the podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby that she absolutely loves swimming. Middleton shared that she loves “swimming wherever I can.” “Cold swimming – the colder, the better. I absolutely love it,” she added. However, as per the Princess’ admission, her obsession with icy cold water got her husband slightly concerned. According to Middleton, William said that “you’re crazy and it’s dark and it’s raining.”

Now, according to the Prince’s recent comments, he appears more open to the idea of cold-water swimming. William included swimming trunks among his favourite things and spoke about his interest in taking occasional dips in cold water.

He stated: “I’d love us to have rivers that are clean enough for all of us to swim in. There’s something about the sound of running water that I find impossible to resist. If I come across a beautiful stretch of river on a walk, I’m always tempted to jump in for a quick dip in the cold water, so it pays to be prepared.” Furthermore, the future king also spoke about their two beloved pets. He mentioned their cocker spaniels, Orla and Otto. He also discussed one of his other favorite fashion items, a traditional flat cap.









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