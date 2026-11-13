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Even with a busy royal schedule and her kids‘ school life, Kate Middleton keeps family life in focus. She has shared the one rule she constantly follows with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The news comes as the three royal grandchildren currently study at two different schools, with the eldest attending Eton College, while the younger two remain at Lambrook School.

Kate Middleton reveals one rule she follows with her kids amid their busy schedules

Kate Middleton is instilling her passion for nature in Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis by allowing them the “freedom to explore.”

The 44-year-old opened up about growing up surrounded by nature in an interview with Robert Macfarlane in Country Life magazine’s November 11 special issue, guest-edited by her husband, Prince William.

Revisiting her Bucklebury childhood, the Princess of Wales reflected on the place where her love of nature first blossomed. She shared, “I remember from a very early age spending a lot of time in nature, playing in streams, walking in the countryside, blackberry picking or simply time alone in my own world, enjoying the simplicity of ordinary things, such as digging under the laurel bush for what I thought was treasure. There was always a sense of freedom I felt in nature, something about being outdoors that is hard to find elsewhere.”

The mother-of-three further explained that children naturally pay closer attention to nature’s quiet details. These seemingly simple experiences often stay with a person the longest, but she feels that connection tends to fade with age.

When it came to her children, Princess Catherine shared that she encourages Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to take life one step at a time. The royal noted, “We are often so busy we simply forget to pause, slow down and notice the detail in life.” She added that she makes sure her children has “the freedom to explore” and doesn’t want to constantly control what they see or think.

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