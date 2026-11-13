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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly feel more “warmly welcomed” in Australia than in either the US or the UK. Recently, a YouGov poll revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton remain the public’s favorites. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan received considerably lower ratings, reflecting their declining popularity among the UK public. Now that Meghan has landed an opportunity to serve as a judge on Junior MasterChef Australia, sources claim the couple is keen to spend more time in Australia.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel ‘warmly welcomed’ in Australia than in UK or US, per source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to feel more “warmly welcomed” in Australia than in the UK or the US. Meghan is reportedly planning a visit to Australia for her role as a judge on the upcoming season of Junior MasterChef Australia. According to a report by Closer Online, she will be accompanied by Harry and their children. The couple is reportedly framing the trip as a family adventure. However, Meghan is allegedly viewing it as potentially much more than a temporary visit.

According to a source, the couple is disappointed with how things turned out after they returned to the UK. Moreover, a recent YouGov poll reportedly showed that they remain among the least popular royals. Harry received 29 percent favorable ratings, while 60 percent of respondents expressed a negative opinion of him. Meghan, meanwhile, was viewed positively by just 20 percent of respondents, while 68 percent had a negative opinion of her.

Polls conducted in the US reportedly showed somewhat similar results. The ratings suggested that the couple’s popularity has declined in both America and Britain. Hence, the Australia trip could hold particular significance for them.

A source explained, “For one thing they always get such a warm welcome there, they aren’t judged nearly as harshly as they are in England, or even America, these days.” They continued, “Harry already has a big network of friends living there, and it’s a part of the Commonwealth, which adds to the appeal for him.”

As of now, the couple is reportedly living in the Cotswolds in the UK. Only time will tell whether Australia becomes a more significant part of their future plans.

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