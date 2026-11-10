Rachel Zegler Makes ‘Hot Javert’ Bradley Jaden Romance Official — Source

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Rachel Zegler has seemingly made things official with Bradley Jaden. The “West Side Story” alum was reportedly seen introducing the British actor as her boyfriend at the after-party for his new Broadway show. She attended the opening night of “Wanted,” where the pair looked cozy at Pier Sixty. The “Evita” star also appeared to show her support on Instagram.

Rachel Zegler was seen introducing Bradley Jaden as her ‘boyfriend’ at Broadway show afterparty, per source

Rachel Zegler walked the red carpet at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Sunday, November 8, for the opening night of “Wanted,” which marks Bradley Jaden’s Broadway debut. The actor earned the nickname “Hot Javert” over the summer after starring in “Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall.

A source told Page Six that Zegler stuck close to Jaden all night. The insider claimed she held onto his arm and followed him around the party. It was reported that she wanted everyone to know they were together. “Rachel was calling and introducing him as her boyfriend,” the source said.

Furthermore, the star-studded bash reportedly drew Ben Vereen, Gayle King, Vanessa Williams and Billy Porter. Knicks players Miles “Deuce” McBride and Jordan Clarkson also attended, along with Anika Noni Rose and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Zegler also shared moments from the night on her Instagram Stories. One shows Jaden taking a bow, which she captioned with a sweet message and heart emojis. In another, she encouraged followers to see the show, jokingly promising it would turn them into a lotus flower in their next life.

Meanwhile, it was not Zegler’s first time catching the musical. She was reportedly in the audience for its first preview in mid-October. Later that night, she was seen with Jaden and castmates Solea Pfeiffer, Liisi LaFontaine and Luke James at a party in the Levi’s store in Times Square. The pair were first spotted holding hands in the West Village at the end of September.

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