Russell Brand May Have One More Move After 10-Year Sentence — Source

Photo Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Russell Brand is reportedly preparing to challenge his criminal convictions in the UK after receiving a 10-year-and-six-month prison sentence for rape and sexual assault. According to sources, the actor-comedian’s legal team has started preparing the paperwork for an appeal. However, it has not yet been formally submitted.

Russell Brand reportedly plans to appeal his criminal convictions in the UK

Multiple sources told TMZ that Brand’s lawyers began discussing an appeal last week. They are currently “drawing up” the necessary legal documents. This development comes days after a judge at London’s Southwark Crown Court handed him a lengthy prison sentence. His wife, Laura Gallacher, was present during the proceedings.

Following a four-week trial, a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and attempted indecent assault.

Before sentencing, the judge criticised Brand’s treatment of the three victims, detailing the distress and humiliation they experienced. In one case, Brand grabbed a woman’s breasts. Another victim was thrown against a wall before he kissed her body and squeezed her breasts in a “very rough” manner.

Regarding the third victim, the judge said Brand initially had consensual sex with her before removing his condom and anally assaulting her, causing her to bleed. She was left distressed and worried about potentially contracting HIV.

Following the sentencing, two victims thanked the police and prosecution teams for their support. One said, “I am eternally grateful to the police and prosecution team for their support and for allowing my voice to be heard. I finally feel believed.” (via TMZ).

Meanwhile, London’s Metropolitan Police is investigating two additional rape allegations against Brand. One woman has alleged that he arranged for a car to collect her from school when she was 16 for meetings during which he sexually assaulted her.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

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