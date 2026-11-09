Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Won’t Give Dominic McLaughlin Any Acting Advice, Here’s Why

(Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Original Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has no advice for Dominic McLaughlin ahead of HBO’s upcoming TV series. The young actor will portray the titular character in the upcoming adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s celebrated book series.

During an interaction with Associated Press, former Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was asked whether he wanted to offer McLaughlin any advice on portraying the fan-favorite character in the upcoming TV series. The 37-year-old replied, “I’m really truly in the business of not giving Dominic advice. He’s got it. He doesn’t need any advice from me.”

Why Daniel Radcliffe believes Dominic McLaughlin doesn’t need his advice

Radcliffe explained that he doesn’t want McLaughlin to feel pressured while playing Potter. He said, “Because then if I say something to you, then the next interview people have with him, they’ll be like, ‘Oh, and Dan said you should do this.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to haunt this poor child from, through interviews.'”

Radcliffe added, “So I have no advice for him. He’s going to be amazing. And I hope that I will, I think I will get to meet him someday and I’m very excited about that.”

When asked whether he would watch the show, Radcliffe gave another candid response. “I don’t know if I will, honestly.” He mentioned that he’s not fond of watching TV shows in general. “So you know it’s just, eight hours is a lot of anything to watch.”

The extensive cast of Harry Potter also includes Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. They will be joined by John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, among others.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone TV series premieres on December 25, 2026, on HBO Max.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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