Daniel Radcliffe Knows Which Costars He’d Avoid, But Won’t Name Names

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Daniel Radcliffe has plenty of fond memories from his Hollywood career, but not every former co-star would make his reunion list. The Harry Potter star joked that he could name people he would rather avoid, although he kept those names to himself.

Radcliffe shared the confession while promoting Netflix’s animated film Steps at its New York premiere. Instead, he highlighted the collaborators he hoped to work with again, including a close friend and a former Kill Your Darlings co-star.

Daniel Radcliffe jokes about former costars he wouldn’t want to work with again

Speaking with PEOPLE at the premiere, Radcliffe praised Jonathan Groff. The pair previously starred in the Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along. They were also set to reunite for the upcoming thriller Trust the Man.

“Making a movie with your best friend, one of your best friends, is really a special thing to do. It’s just great,” he said. Asked about other Daniel Radcliffe former co-stars, he said he had “pretty much” enjoyed working with everyone. Dane DeHaan, however, stood out as someone he especially wanted to work with again.

“We had a great time working on Kill Your Darlings,” Radcliffe said. “I would love to do something else with him at some point.” Then came a cheeky caveat. “It’s much easier to name the people that I would not like to reunite with, but I won’t do that,” he joked. He added, “Yeah, that’s not the kind of news I’m here to make.”

Radcliffe made his acting debut in the BBC adaptation of David Copperfield in 1999. Since then, he has accumulated more than 50 credits. In Steps, he voices the Prince alongside Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler. The animated action comedy follows Cinderella’s stepsister Lilith, who steals the Fairy Godmother’s wand and disrupts the familiar fairy tale.

The PEOPLE interview also touched on Radcliffe’s family. He welcomed the opportunity to make a film his three-year-old son could eventually enjoy. Radcliffe shares his son with his longtime partner, Erin Darke. “I like doing films that eventually my child will be able to see,” he said. Steps premieres on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

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