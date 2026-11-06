The Terminal List’s Next Chapter Announced Amid Season 3 Wait, Chris Pratt’s Future Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt isn’t hanging up James Reece’s tactical gear anytime soon. Amazon has confirmed the franchise’s next adaptation, giving fans something to look forward to while the wait for a third season of the main series drags on.

Amazon adapts Jack Carr’s Savage Son with Chris Pratt’s James Reece

Amazon MGM Studios will adapt Savage Son, Jack Carr’s third novel, with Chris Pratt back as Lieutenant Commander James Reece. The move locks in the future of The Terminal List franchise even as one key question stays open. Amazon hasn’t decided whether Savage Son will function as a standalone entry, mirroring the prequel The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, or simply become Season 3 of The Terminal List (via Deadline).

The flagship series launched in 2022 and just returned with Season 2 last month, so the ambiguity keeps viewers guessing about how Pratt’s story will unfold next. However, Carr’s novels supply the roadmap. Season 1 drew from The Terminal List, Season 2 adapted True Believer, and Savage Son picks up the third book.

The plot pushes Reece into his most personal mission yet: a traitorous CIA officer hides with the Russian mafia and plots Reece’s death while Reece recovers from brain surgery in the Montana wilderness of his youth. Investigative journalist Katie Buranek (Constance Wu) and SEAL teammate Raife Hastings (Tom Hopper) help him rebuild, and with a compromised figure inside the U.S. government working for Russian intelligence, Reece assembles former commandos to take the fight to the mafia on its home turf.

Peter Friedlander, head of global television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Jack Carr’s work has connected with audiences in a way that speaks to the power of his storytelling and the incredible dedication Chris Pratt and the entire team bring to every episode. The Terminal List franchise continues to resonate and Savage Son takes the story into its most intense chapter yet.”

For now, Pratt’s future stays tied to The Terminal List universe, and Savage Son gives the franchise its clearest direction forward.

The post The Terminal List’s Next Chapter Announced Amid Season 3 Wait, Chris Pratt’s Future Revealed appeared first on Mandatory.