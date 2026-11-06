Alan Ritchson Joins Chris Pratt’s James Reece, Reacher & Jack Ryan Crossover Party

Photo Credits: Prime Video

Three of Prime Video’s biggest action leads have ended up in the same frame, and the internet is enjoying the mashup. Chris Pratt shared a post of himself, John Krasinski, and Alan Ritchson in the classic Spider-Man meme, and Ritchson replied with a joke of his own. The post puts Reacher, Jack Ryan, and James Reece side by side in one lighthearted crossover.

Alan Ritchson is loving Chris Pratt’s Spider-Man meme with three JRs

Pratt posted the photo on Instagram, showing the three actors in costume as their characters and pointing at each other in a triangle. He joked that the photo came from asking AI to put three action guys in one room, further stating the trio had “officially entered the Prime Universe” and gave them the nickname “THE JRS,” a nod to Jack Ryan, Jack Reacher, and James Reece.

Alan Ritchson joined in right away. In the comments he wrote: “This is the first time AI hasn’t made me look like @johncena and Matt Damon’s love child ? Love your show, buddy! Happy to do the Spider-Man point back at you two.”

After all, Pratt also used the post to praise his costars. He pointed to the love The Terminal List has been getting and said he wanted to recognize Krasinski and Ritchson, who are also doing well on the platform.

His message ended with, “Nothing but respect for these guys. Proud to be in such great company.” He urged anyone who hadn’t seen Jack Ryan or Reacher to watch, saying, “HIGHLY, highly recommend.”

For those unaware, James Reece is Pratt’s character in The Terminal List. Reece is a Navy SEAL officer who survives an ambush that wipes out his platoon, then goes looking for answers and payback.

The series is adapted from Jack Carr’s novel of the same name. Ritchson leads the Prime Video series Reacher as the title drifter. Lastly, Krasinski headlines Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, a clear break from his comedic turn in The Office. He is the fifth actor to take on the role.

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