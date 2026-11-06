Keanu Reeves Is Officially Back as John Wick for Long-Awaited Movie

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Keanu Reeves has signed on to play John Wick once more, this time in an animated feature from Lionsgate that rewinds the clock on the franchise’s famous assassin. The deal is now official, confirming that Reeves will step back into the role as the studio revisits the story that turned the hitman into a screen legend.

Keanu Reeves returns to explore John Wick’s legendary past in prequel movie

Lionsgate has finalized Keanu Reeves’ return to John Wick for a prequel told through animation. The project had been announced earlier, and the star’s participation is now locked in. The film goes back to the moment that defined John Wick’s path: the Impossible Task. To complete it, he has to eliminate all of his rivals in a single night. Succeeding would release him from his obligation to the High Table and let him earn the right to be with Helen, the love of his life.

Shannon Tindle will direct. The animation veteran is best known for Netflix’s Ultraman: Rising and Kubo and the Two Strings. Ryan and Kaz Firpo wrote the script. Behind the camera, the producers include Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road, the John Wick producing team, and Chad Stahelski of 87Eleven Entertainment. Reeves is also a producer, and Point Grey joins the project as well.

When the film was announced in 2025, Lionsgate motion picture chair Adam Fogelson said: “In both animation and the world of John Wick, the possibilities are endless. And there is no John Wick story fans are clamoring for more than the Impossible Task.” He added: “Shannon’s take on that story is an incredible one, and we are beyond excited to see what John Wick can do in animation” (via Variety).

Lionsgate has more planned. A fifth live-action John Wick is in development, along with a standalone adventure built around Donnie Yen’s blind assassin Caine. All in all, for fans, Keanu Reeves’ confirmed return means the Impossible Task, long referenced in the mythology of John Wick, will finally get its own full-length telling.

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