Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt has turned a well-known internet joke into a tribute to his Prime Video colleagues. He shared an Instagram post that puts himself, John Krasinski, and Alan Ritchson in costume as their characters, striking the pose of the famous Spider-Man pointing meme.

Chris Pratt recreates iconic Spider-Man meme with three beloved JRs

The picture shows Pratt alongside Krasinski and Ritchson, each in the look of his own character: James Reece, Jack Ryan, and Reacher. They stand in the meme’s trademark setup, with three Spider-Men aimed at one another in a triangle, each pointing a finger at the other two. The actor opened his caption by naming the trio and giving them a group title: “James Reece, Jack Ryan, and Jack Reacher. The JRS have officially entered the Prime Universe.”

He then joked about how the photo was made: “Apparently, this is what happens when you ask AI to put three action guys in one room. Honestly, I’ve looked worse.” Beneath the joke, Pratt explained what motivated him. He pointed to the attention The Terminal List has received and said he wanted to turn that spotlight toward his co-stars on the platform.

As he put it, “But in all seriousness, with all the love The Terminal List has been getting, I wanted to show some love to two guys who are also crushing it on Prime.” He tagged Krasinski for Jack Ryan and Ritchson for Reacher, then added: “Nothing but respect for these guys. Proud to be in such great company.”

Pratt closed the caption with a direct request to his followers. “If you haven’t watched Jack Ryan or Reacher, do yourself a favor. HIGHLY, highly recommend both.” The post offers a rare photo of the three leads sharing one frame, even if the frame is an AI-made meme.

The post Chris Pratt Unites Jack Ryan, Reacher & James Reece With a Spider-Man Twist appeared first on Mandatory.