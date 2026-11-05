Bianca Censori & North West Turn Heads at Ye’s Warehouse Fashion Show

Photo Credit: Netflix

Bianca Censori and North West attended Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy fashion show, wearing distinct looks. The duo appeared together at the presentation, held at the rapper’s Los Angeles warehouse.

In the images shared by Page Six, Censori wore a sand-colored catsuit unzipped well below the navel, with matching suede lace-up stiletto boots and an auburn hairstyle with bangs. The look also included a small pouch strapped around her upper arm.

Meanwhile, North opted for a more casual outfit, wearing an oversized black nylon jacket and chunky black boots. The 13-year-old completed her look with her signature faux piercings and extra-long blue hair, creating a distinct contrast with Censori’s ensemble.

The two appeared together at Ye’s latest fashion presentation. North has previously attended her father’s fashion events, including his 2022 Yeezy Season 9 presentation in Paris.

Ye turned his Los Angeles warehouse into a stage for his latest Yeezy collection

Kanye West presented Yeezy Season 01 on Wednesday night, marking his first major runway show in more than four years. It also doubled as the opening of Droam 1, the brand’s first brick-and-mortar flagship, on Beverly Boulevard. Models walked around a large central hill inside the stark white venue while unreleased Ye tracks played.

The star-studded audience included the record producer’s other children. North’s siblings, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, attended to support their father, marking a rare public family appearance.

Several notable guests also attended the presentation. Kid Cudi, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, A$AP Nast, and Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn were among the attendees.

The latest Yeezy Season 01 presentation follows Yeezy Season 9, which took place during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022. The show sparked widespread controversy after several models appeared in shirts bearing the phrase White Lives Matter. Ye later faced further backlash over his antisemitic remarks, prompting major partners, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and Vogue, to sever ties with him and his brand.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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