Carrie Coon’s HBO Show Gets Its Strongest Ratings Surge Yet Following New Season Premiere

Photo Credit: HBO

A historical drama series starring White Lotus alum Carrie Coon saw a ratings surge with its latest season premiere. The Gilded Age, which returned to HBO on November 1 for Season 4, became the show’s most-watched season premiere yet. HBO reported an average of 4 million viewers across platforms.

The number comes from data collected in the first three days after the episode became available to viewers. The Gilded Age Season 3 premiere averaged 3.2 million viewers, suggesting Season 4 saw at least a 25% uptick over a similar time frame.

Viewers can watch The Gilded Age Season 4 every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It is also available to stream on HBO Max.

What is Carrie Coon’s The Gilded Age show about?

The Gilded Age is a period drama set in the 1880s. The story follows the Van Rhijn and Russell families, two pillars of New York City’s elite social fabric. The main story follows members of each family and the factions they’re tied to as they try to advance socially in the city’s financial and political hub.

The synopsis for Season 4 of the show, per Variety, reads, “Bertha Russell changed Society at a cost. Now, her family must reckon with the consequences as Agnes van Rhijn seizes an opportunity to regain her position. Meanwhile, Marian forges a new path for herself, and Peggy works to be accepted by her future in-laws. In this new era, you must be careful what you wish for.”

The show has an ensemble cast, starring Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Thomas Cocquerel, Simon Jones, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, and Ben Ahlers, among others.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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