Jack Lowden’s James Bond Casting Hopes Face a New Challenge as 007 Actor Odds Shift

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Jack Lowden‘s road to becoming the next James Bond might not be as clear as expected. This is because his hopeful casting as the peerless spy in the next Bond film is facing a new challenge as a fellow actor takes over as odds shift: Callum Turner.

The reports about the latest odds in the next 007 star casting were shared by @Kalshi on X. Per these updates, Turner has reportedly taken over the commanding lead from Lowden with a 63% chance to become the next Bond.

Up until these latest updates, Lowden was being deemed the top choice for the mantle that was previously held and carried by Daniel Craig. Now it sounds like fans and critics have a new view of who could uphold Craig’s legacy as Bond better.

Callum Turner has taken a clear lead in the race to become the next James Bond

Although no official casting decision for the next James Bond has been announced by Amazon MGM Studios, Callum Turner appears to have taken a clear lead in the Bond race. Following his reported screen test for the coveted part, Turner has reportedly emerged as a strong favourite to don the 007 tux for Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming film.

Besides these latest reports, The Guardian shared similar updates. Apparently, bookmaker William Hill has cut the odds of Turner being named as the next Bond from 3/1 to 8/13. Meanwhile, Lowden currently stands at 2/1.

Meanwhile, there are other names in the race as well. This includes Josh O’Connor, who also auditioned recently and is now at 9/2, along with Richard Madden, Robert Pattinson and Joe Alwyn at 16/1.

While it is not known yet how imminent an announcement by the production company behind the 26th film in the series is, producer Amy Pascal did hint that the news is likely to be revealed: “by the end of the year.”

This forthcoming Bond film has yet to get an official release date.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

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