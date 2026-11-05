David Lynch-Backed Movie Finds Replacements for Edgar Ramírez & Rosemarie DeWitt in Casting Update

Photo Credit: Janus Films

One of the late David Lynch‘s final film projects is moving closer to production with a new cast announcement. Hyena, the psychological thriller, has secured a start date, marking a step forward after an earlier version of the project was announced with different leads.

According to Deadline, Kiernan Shipka and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will now lead the film. The duo replaced previously announced stars Archie Madekwe and Havana Rose Liu. Edgar Ramírez and Rosemarie DeWitt also join the updated ensemble.

Production on Hyena is scheduled to begin in Spokane, Washington, in the first quarter of 2027. WME Independent has joined Upgrade to handle sales, with the companies set to introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market.

Hyena expands its ensemble as the David Lynch-backed thriller moves forward

In the movie, Shipka plays Genevieve, who brings her mysterious new boyfriend, Alexei (Woon-A-Ta)i, home to meet her seemingly perfect family. Their efforts to welcome him gradually fall apart as Alexei becomes involved in their lives and exposes secrets, desires, and hypocrisies.

Genevieve eventually becomes the only family member willing to recognize his true nature. She makes an extreme sacrifice to protect what remains of her family. Scott Coffey will direct Hyena, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with novelist Blair Mastbaum.

Coffey previously appeared as Wilkins in Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. Their collaboration led to a close relationship, and Lynch later mentored Coffey and helped develop the thriller early on.

Lynch, who died in January 2025, served as an executive producer on the film. Oscar-nominated producer David Lancaster will now produce alongside Jeff Elliott of Canary Black.

For the unversed, Shipka is known for Mad Men, The Last Showgirl, Longlegs and HBO’s Industry. Woon-A-Tai earned recognition for Reservation Dogs and has appeared in Caught Stealing and Warfare. Ramírez’s credits include Emilia Pérez and Borderlands, while DeWitt has appeared in Rachel Getting Married, La La Land and Smile 2.

With filming planned for early 2027, Hyena is now preparing to move from development into production.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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