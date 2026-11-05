‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion Teases Infidelity as Season 11 Marriage Falls Apart

Photo Credit: Netflix

Love Is BlindSeason 11 featured just one couple who made it to the altar, John Shannon and Sarah Williams. However, the couple’s relationship has since taken a turn, with Sarah filing for divorce ahead of the season’s reunion. A teaser for the upcoming episode also raises questions about possible infidelity.

Sarah Williams files for divorce from John Shannon ahead of Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sarah filed for divorce in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” of her marriage to John. The couple married on March 25, 2025, but court records show they began living separately on April 15, 2026, just over a year later.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding their split remain unclear, the Season 11 finale ended with a reunion teaser in which host Nick Lachey asks, “I’ll ask you point blank, did you cheat on your wife?”

The person he addresses remains off-camera. However, John is the only man from this season who left the show married to his partner. The teaser later cuts to a shot of Sarah crying as the other women comfort her.

The couple faced several challenges early in their relationship. While in the pods, Sarah overheard John saying she was one of his bottom two choices. They also had differing views on various issues, including vaccinations. Despite these differences, they appeared to overcome their initial challenges and move forward with their relationship.

Sarah reflected on their early interactions, saying, “It’s fun looking back on the first few days ‘cause I don’t think we liked each other very much. And then, some people here heard the story about you maybe not being too jazzed to keep talking to me.”

Viewers can catch the Love Is Blind Season 11 reunion when Netflix releases it on Sunday, November 8, 2026. A total of 30 singles participated in the season.

Sarah Williams and John Shannon married, while several other couples accepted their partners‘ marriage proposals on the show. These included Aneha and Cam, Erika and Blake, Michaella and Rob, Wilnie and Wilson, and Jax and Scott “Stew.”

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