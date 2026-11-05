Taylor Frankie Paul Sends Jen Affleck a Message After Divorce Filing

Photo Credit: @taylorfrankiepaul / Instagram

Taylor Frankie Paul has expressed support for Jen Affleck following her divorce filing from Zac Affleck. The reality star left a supportive comment on Jen’s recent Instagram post amid the couple’s separation.

Taylor Frankie Paul offers prayers for Jen Affleck after her split from Zac Affleck

Hulu shared a preview of the debut season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “The sisterhood might need divine intervention.”

Taylor Frankie Paul left a message for Jen Affleck in the comments, expressing support amid Jen’s split from Zac. Frankie Paul wrote, “Everything aside, I will be praying for [Jennifer Affleck] in her corner.”

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck after more than seven years of marriage. The filing came four months after the former couple announced their fourth pregnancy. They share three children: Nora, Luca, and Penelope.

Hulu’s Instagram video also offered a glimpse into Jen’s experience following the split. In the preview, she said, “My life was falling apart in Utah. I moved to Orange County for a sense of community … This was not what I was expecting.” Zac did not appear in Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County.

Jen also attended the premiere party for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, alongside Ashleigh Pease, Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, McCall DaPron, Mayci Neeley, Avery Woods, and Madison Bontempo, according to Reality Blurb.

She posed for photos at the event, showing her baby bump alongside her castmates. In 2024, Jen told Vulture that she and Zac were filming The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives while navigating a difficult period in their relationship. The couple reconciled in Seasons 3 and 4 after spending time apart following the news of their third pregnancy, according to PEOPLE.

The reasons behind Jen and Zac’s divorce filing remain unclear. The upcoming season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on November 12, may offer more insight into their relationship.

The post Taylor Frankie Paul Sends Jen Affleck a Message After Divorce Filing appeared first on Mandatory.