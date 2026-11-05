The Raid’s Iko Uwais Leads Action Movie That’s Snakes on a Plane With a Twist, Watch Trailer

(Photo Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment)

Martial artist Iko Uwais will play the antagonist in an upcoming action movie. The movie also stars Ashton Chen and follows a storyline similar to Snakes on a Plane with a twist that can be seen in the newly released trailer.

The official synopsis of Fists on a Plane: Wings of Dread reads, “When air cop Gu Chaoyang boards his flight home, he becomes the final line of defense against a hijacking led by a ruthless adversary. Trapped in the clouds, he must use his elite combat skills and unwavering ethics to protect the passengers. What follows is a brutal, life-and-death struggle where there is no room for error and nowhere to run.”

Check out the Fists on a Plane: Wings of Dread final trailer below (watch more trailers):

What do we see in the Fists on a Plane: Wings of Dread trailer with Iko Uwais?

The action-packed movie’s trailer opens with an intense fight sequence before cutting to the events leading up to the confrontation. As the flight attendants prepare for takeoff, the pilot informs them, “Today we take part in a criminal escort mission. If anything suspicious happens, follow the instructions of the air marshals.”

The trailer then introduces several characters posing as air marshals who investigate the situation after takeoff. When one of them discovers a bag containing a bomb, chaos breaks out aboard the aircraft. The trailer then showcases intense hand-to-hand combat between Gu Chaoyang and the antagonist, played by Uwais. With the passengers’ safety at stake, Chaoyang must take on the attackers while trying to contain the escalating threat aboard the plane.

In addition to starring in the film, Chen also co-directed the adrenaline-fueled movie with Qin Pengfei, who is best known for Fight Against Evil and Eye for an Eye. The cast also includes Qu Jingjing, Nita Hsia Jo-Yen, Hong Shuang, Ren Tianye, Gao Yi, Huang Tao, and Liu Fengchao.

Fists on a Plane: Wings of Dread will arrive on digital platforms on November 24, 2026, before making its streaming debut on Hi-YAH! on December 4.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.net.

The post The Raid’s Iko Uwais Leads Action Movie That’s Snakes on a Plane With a Twist, Watch Trailer appeared first on Mandatory.