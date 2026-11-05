Carmelo and La La Anthony’s Messy Marriage Gets a Final Twist

Photo Credit: @lala / Instagram

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony have reportedly reached a divorce settlement nine years after their initial separation. While the agreement could bring their marriage to a legal close, its terms remain unclear and confidential.

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony split amid cheating rumors in 2017

According to TMZ, the former couple has reached a divorce settlement. Court records obtained by the outlet confirm that they have reached an agreement, but a judge has yet to approve it. Neither party has publicly disclosed the proposed settlement’s terms.

La La, 44, filed for divorce in June 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. However, the couple had been on and off for several years, complicating the legal proceedings. They initially separated in 2017 after seven years of marriage, amid rumors that the former NBA star had been unfaithful. They later attempted to reconcile and briefly got back together in 2018.

Sources told TMZ that the couple had already been living apart but remained friends for several years. Their separation has largely been described as amicable, with both prioritizing their son, Kiyan.

The couple married in July 2010 after getting engaged on Christmas Day 2004. Their relationship came under intense public scrutiny, particularly during Carmelo’s basketball career. During a 2022 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, La La identified Carmelo’s 2011 move from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks as a turning point in their marriage.

“When we lived here under all of that, that’s when things became complicated. Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage,” she said.

She also discussed the pressure of living under constant media attention, adding, “It is really hard. That’s not the only reason things didn’t work out, but things got tough with New York, just constantly being under the spotlight and people watching every little thing.”

Their son, Kiyan, now 19, has since begun his college basketball career at Syracuse University, where his father played and won a national championship.

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