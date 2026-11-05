Kris Jenner Spills Wild Lamar Odom Secret Involving Khloé Kardashian

Photo Credit: Hulu

Over the years, Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian have shared plenty of personal stories, but one memory from Khloé’s marriage to Lamar Odom caught everyone off guard. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mother-daughter duo revisited the incident during a sleepover.

Kim Kardashian invited comedians Nikki Glaser and Fortune Feimster, along with actress Brenda Song, to Kris’ Palm Springs home. During a game of Truth or Dare, a question about embarrassing dating experiences led Kris to recall a night she and Khloé went looking for Odom after learning he was using crack cocaine.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has never shied away from personal revelations

Kris Jenner recalled arriving at the hotel ready to confront the situation. Khloé Kardashian’s security team entered the room first, but what they found was far from what Kris expected. Khloé then revealed that around 20 people were inside, all naked and involved in a group sexual encounter.

Describing the scene, Kris said, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.” Kris remembered Khloé rushing into the room. Meanwhile, Khloé compared her reaction to a character from Hawaii Five-O.

Khloé said she immediately started swinging at people in the room. When Feimster asked who she had punched, Khloé replied, “Random whores! I never even introduced myself.” Meanwhile, Kris hid in the bathroom and began collecting drugs in trash bags.

“How do you treat your mother this way? How did I end up here? What the f— are you doing to me?” the 71-year-old said.

The story also surprised Khloé because Kris remembered so many details. The socialite said she hadn’t thought about the incident in years and found it unusual to share such a personal account with Kim’s guests at their first meeting.

Khloé married Odom in 2009, just 30 days after they met. She filed for divorce in 2013 but later withdrew the filing after his near-fatal overdose in 2015. She filed again in 2016, and their divorce was finalized that year.

The former couple reunited on The Kardashians in 2025, nine years after they parted ways. New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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