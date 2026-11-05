Nicolas Cage Clarifies Viral ‘Homeless’ Comment After Sinkhole: ‘Have to Watch My Words’

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Nicolas Cage has clarified his viral “homeless” comment after a sinkhole damaged his Malibu home. The actor recently addressed the remark, explaining his comments about staying in hotels after the incident. His clarification came after the initial statement attracted attention online.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Madden, Cage explained that he had wanted to decorate his house and welcome trick-or-treaters but could not because of the damage. He said, “I really have to watch my words down to the letter. The scrutiny is immense.” Instead, Cage took his daughter out for Halloween. He remembered visiting a store at a promenade to find candy. Although the store did not have any trick-or-treating supplies, its staff gave them a couple of Snickers bars.

He also addressed becoming associated with the sinkhole in media coverage, saying, “I don’t really like having my name attached to those words. I am not a victim, and I’m very content,” adding, “Life goes on.”

What did Nicolas Cage originally say about the sinkhole leaving him homeless?

Cage initially made the remark during a panel at Los Angeles Comic Con on October 31, 2026. When asked about his Halloween plans, he revealed that an issue at his Malibu home had led him to stay in hotels. He said, “I’m currently a little bit homeless. Something happened to my house in Malibu, so I’m just sort of living in hotels.”

The sinkhole opened near the driveway of Cage’s Malibu home on September 8. It measured approximately 25 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet across, creating a large crater near the property. The incident also prompted the evacuation of 31 nearby homes, including Cage’s mansion, as authorities addressed safety concerns.

The actor’s original comment raised questions about his living situation. His recent clarification stated that he was referring to disruptions to his family’s Halloween plans, with Nicholas Cage emphasizing that he was doing well despite the incident.

Originally reported on ComingSoon.

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